Gang rape victim commits suicide in UP over police inaction

A 24-year-old gang



victim allegedly committed suicide in a village under Dataganj police station in the district blaming police for not registering her complaint, officials said Monday.

SHO of station Amrit Lal has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, they said.

SSP said since the woman was reportedly raped in in Telangana, the case could not be lodged here.

But the woman insisted that the case be lodged in station as she lived in that area and allegedly hanged herself, leaving behind a suicide note blaming the police for not entertaining her demand, he said.

Tripathi said the woman was advised by the local police to file a complaint in as the crime was committed there.

In her suicide note, the woman stated that she was married two years ago, but was living with her parents as her health deteriorated. Last month, she met a relative at a bus stand here who along with two others forcibly took her to Secunderabad, where she was confined to a house and raped, police added.

