Gangster's widow among 5 held for selling benami property

: Five people, including the widow of gangster Nayeemuddin, have been arrested for allegedly selling benami properties and over Rs 80 lakhs seized from them, police said Monday.

Hasina Begum and Nayeemuddins henchmen Pasham Srinivas, Mohammed Adbul Nazer, and Thumma Srinivas were the accused, a police press release said here.

The five allegedly conspired and presented documents for registration in collusion with the sub-registrar in respect of the 5 acres of land illegally occupied by Nayeemuddin who was killed in an encounter with the police in 2016, the release said.

