Gangsters Act invoked against 5 land mafias, says Noida admin

The administration on Thursday booked five land mafias, who illegally sold land plots to gullible buyers along the flood-prone banks of river, under the stringent Gangsters Act.

Those booked have been identified as Vijay Pal, and Sushil Dubey, all three of Delhi, besides Harveer Singh of and of Dibai, Bulandshahr, the administration said.

Brajesh Narain Singh, based on a report by of Police Vaibhav Krishna, pressed the charges under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against them, an official statement said.

"These land mafias had illegally alloted plots along the of the river in flood-prone regions to the poor people luring them with cheap property rates," it said.

"Their actions have been deemed dangerous for life and property of the common man, and led to a situation of panic and fear among locals which is why nobody is coming forward to testify against them," it added.

The administration has booked at least eight land mafias in last 40 days under the stringent Act, which provides special provisions for the prevention of, and for coping with, gangsters and anti-social activities and for connected matters.

Since April 2017, the administration has invoked the Gangsters Act against more than 600 anti-social elements including drug and liquor mafias, rogue builders.

"The district administration is committed to ensuring continuous strict action against people of criminal nature. Therefore, similar action will be taken in future against the mafia and criminals under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act besides considering their expulsion from the district," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

