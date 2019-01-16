Ganja worth Rs 1.45 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh; 1 held

worth over Rs 1.45 crore was seized in Wednesday from an alleged drug smuggler, who has been arrested, police said.

The mother of the accused, Pavan Dhiman, is also suspected to be involved in the drug smuggling racket run by her son, a said.

Acting on a tip-off, the narcotics wing of the Madhya Pradesh police followed the 32-year-old drug smuggler, who operated his racket under the guise of an in Choti Gwaltoli locality in

Narcotics wing sleuths later reached his another house in Kishanganj area in district and during a raid there, recovered 145.500 kg of (cannabis), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahendra Singh Sikarwar said.

The seized drug is valued at Rs 1,45,50,000in the international market, he said



Newly appointed of Police (ADGP), Narcotics Wing, had directed the police to launch a drive to nab drug smugglers which resulted in this catch, Sikarwar said.

Dhiman used to sell drugs near schools and colleges under the guise of an and it was suspected his mother is also involved in the racket, the DIG added.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered and further investigation was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)