2 nursing students held for killing 16 puppies granted bail

Two nursing students who were arrested after confessing to their involvement in the killing of 16 puppies at a state-run hospital premises here, were granted by a city court on Wednesday.

Animal lovers were seen shouting slogans and waving placards outside the chief judicial court at Sealdah in the city, where the two were produced, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death.

Acting on an FIR lodged on Monday, the police had identified and interrogated some students and security guards on the basis of CCTV footage.

Of them, two nursing students had admitted to their involvement in the crime and they were arrested, the police said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday announced that the civic body would conduct vaccination and sterilisation programme in all hospitals and government establishement premises.

