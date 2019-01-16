Male nurse arrested for sexually harassing cancer patients

A male has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing three patients at a hospital here, police said Wednesday.

The (BBCI) had filed an FIR at the station last Thursday, accusing of sexually harassing three patients in the hospital on December 31, the police said.

Choudhury, who hails from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday by a team of the He was brought here on a transit remand till January 16, the police said.

Choudhury had reportedly resigned from his job with the BBCI on January 8, the police added.

