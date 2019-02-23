Ganja worth Rs 2.71 crore seized

A total of 1,813 kg of ganja, worth about Rs 2.71 crore, has been seized by Directorate of (DRI) officials from a van here



The has been taken into custody, the DRI said in a release here.

The agency said that DRI officials here, acting on specific intelligence that narcotic drugs were being illegally transported, interecepted the van on the Chennai-Kolkotta Highway and seized the

The was found packed in 361 brown packets, each weighing about 5 kg, the DRI said in a release.

The contraband was reportedly brought from the Agency area and was destined for Raipur in Chattisgarh.

The vehicle used to transport the contraband was also seized, the DRI said.

