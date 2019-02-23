JUST IN
Additional RCom shares pledged with Axis Trustee

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Axis Trustee Saturday said more shares of Reliance Communications have been pledged with it, taking the total shares with it to 9.18 per cent.

In a regulatory filing, Axis Trustee said 17.25 crore or 6.24 per cent shares of RCom were previously pledged with it. Now, additional 12 crore or 4.34 per cent shares have been pledged with it.

After accounting for the shares released (1.39 per cent), the total shares pledged with it now stand at 25.40 crore or 9.18 per cent, the filing said.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 19:20 IST

