GVK Airport Holdings acquires 13.5 pc more stake in Mumbai airport

Airport Holdings Ltd has acquired an additional 13.5 per cent stake in (MIAL), for nearly Rs 1,250 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Power and Infrastructure Ltd, has acquired 16.2 crore shares from (Bidvest). On completion of this deal, its stake in MIAL will increase to 64 per cent from 50.5 per cent earlier.

The company has exercised its "Right of First Refusal" to increase its stake in MIAL, according to a regulatory filing.

GVK Airport Holdings Ltd, has exercised its right under "Right of First Refusal" to acquire 16,20,00,000 equity shares of MIAL, constituting 13.5 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL, from Bidvest at the rate of Rs 77 per share.

The cost of acquiring additional stake is Rs 1,247.4 crore.

"Upon completion of this acquisition, equity shareholding of the will increase to 64 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL," it added.

