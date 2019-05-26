Gas cylinder explosions kills 3 in Nepal

At least three people were killed and seven others injured in two separate incidents of here on Sunday.

The first incident happened in Sukedhara area of the national capital where a exploded, killing two persons and injuring seven others.

Another person was killed in a separate explosion in city's Anamnagar area, police said.

The injured were shifted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)