Huawei chief flaunts 'tea' links with 10 Downing St as he brushes aside US ban

Chinese founder Zhengfei has brushed aside a US ban against his company, saying the -- which is urging European allies to cut their business ties with the -- is "not powerful enough" to make others to follow its orders, as he flaunted his close links with the 10 Downing Street.

Escalating the bruising trade war with China, the recently blacklisted over security concerns and barred American from installing the

Earlier in the week, US said there is a possibility of including the issue in the ongoing trade negotiations with

In a recent interaction with the Chinese official media, 74-year-old Ren, whose daughter and of Huawei Meng Wanzhou has been arrested in to face prosecution for violations of American sanctions against Iran, said the US ban will not affect the roll-out of its technology.

"I used to have afternoon tea at 10 Downing Street. They asked me how I learned to accompany the rest of the world, and I said it was afternoon tea. So they greeted me with afternoon tea on Downing Street," he said pointing to his links with the

"We have communicated with leaders from different countries. Each country has its own interests. The US campaign will not be powerful enough to ask everyone to follow them," he said.

However, as per UK media reports, Britain is still reviewing its telecom and may allow Huawei to supply "non-core" components, such as antenna masts.

The was also under pressure from internal reports highlighting concerns over implications of using Huawei

As the dithered, a top Chinese in has warned that there could be "substantial" repercussions for Chinese investment in the UK, if Huawei were to be banned from Britain's

In an interview to the BBC, Chen Wen, the Chinese charge d'affaires in London, said had already "witnessed some conscious moves" in that direction.

She further said the UK economy would be damaged by the message any ban on Huawei sent out to international and Chinese

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)