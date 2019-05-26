Punjab Vigilance arrests absconding official in Rs 40 crore paddy scam

The Vigilance Bureau Sunday arrested an absconding of the District and (DFSC), in connection with a Rs 40 crore paddy scam.

A P Singh had allegedly duped the state exchequer in connivance with other officials of the and Civil Supplies department and an based rice mill owner, a of the bureau said in an release.

Nabbed by the bureau's Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Patiala, Singh had been evading arrest for nearly an year, the added.

An FIR under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Police Station Jandiala Guru, district last year.

The vigilance bureau had taken over the investigation from Amritsar district police last year.

"Some co-accused in the scam including Bath, assistant and civil supplies officer and have already been arrested by the bureau while some are still absconding," he said.

The investigation so far has brought forth incriminating evidence against the suspects who failed to perform their duties.

"A huge quantity of government paddy worth crores of rupees was found misappropriated from the rice mill in Jandiala, allegedly by its owner," he said.

The further said that it would seek remand of the accused from the court to investigate his modus operandi.

Last year, over 2.50 lakh bags of paddy were found to be missing from a rice mill in Amritsar during an inquiry by Punjab's

At that time, the local department officials had allegedly kept the higher authorities in the dark about the missing stock.

