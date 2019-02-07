GCF officer's death: Autopsy reveals head injuries, say police

The post-mortem of the of the city-based Gun Factory (GCF), whose body was found earlier this week, has revealed that he suffered injuries on his head, police said on Thursday.

The autopsy report indicates that the victim, S C Khatua, was hit on the head with some sharp tool, the police said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

Khatua, who worked as a (JWM) of the defence unit at the GCF, had gone missing from January 17. His body was found on Tuesday in the bushes near the factory.

According to the sources, was facing a CBI probe in connection with the purchase of China-made roller bearing for Dhanush artillery guns.

"Khatua's autopsy report has revealed that he suffered skull injuries. It indicates that he was hit on the head with some sharp-edged tool. Based on the findings of the report, a case of murder has been registered," Sanjay Singh, in-charge of station, said.

The mobile phone of the deceased was found in the dickie of his two-wheeler, he said.

"The two-wheeler was parked some distance away from the spot, where the body was found," Singh said.

"We are in the process of collecting Khatua's call detail records (CDR) from the mobile service operator. Police are probing the case from all angles," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)