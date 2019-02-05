Body of missing GCF officer found

Nearly two weeks after a junior works (JWM) of the city-based Gun Factory (GCF) went missing, his body was found on Tuesday in the bushes near the facility, police said.

Body of S C Khatua, who was allefgedly facing a probe, was found lying in the bushes near the hilly area of the factory's estate, Sanjay Singh, in-charge of Ghamapur Police Station told

"His family members noticed his two-wheeler lying in the bushes and informed the police about it," he said.

A police team went to the spot and started looking for Khatua, he said.

"The police detected some foul smell and spotted Khatua's body lying nearby. His family members confirmed that it was Khatua's body," Singh said.

When asked about any injury marks found on the body, the said a team of forensic experts was examining the body.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles," he said.

Khatua had gone missing from January 18, following which his family had registered a missing person's complaint with the police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)