Gehlot returns from Delhi visit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot returned to the state after his New Delhi visit on Tuesday.
Gehlot was in New Delhi to take part in the Congress Working Committee meeting, which analysed the reasons for the party's poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
On Wednesday, Gehlot will be present in the party's state-level executive committee meeting to be held at the party's state office.
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey will also be present.
