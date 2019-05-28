Tech Mahindra partners Mitsui Knowlegde to develop digital solutions for Japanese market

IT firm Tuesday said it has partnered with Knowledge Industry Co, Ltd (MKI) to develop in the Japanese market.

As part of this collaboration, and aim to address the lack of SAP-skilled workforce by 2025 in the Japanese market by creating a 600-member engineering pool in and India, a statement said.

Of this, is expected to bring 300 members, it added.

In addition, both the teams will leverage tools, technologies and best practices to manage various aspects of the customer's SAP journey, including pre-sales, assessment, requirement gathering, implementation and support, the statement said.

"This announcement is a watershed moment in our long-standing collaboration with Knowledge Industry to implement enterprise solutions in .. is a key market for us and we hope to improve a long-term value through this alliance," Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)