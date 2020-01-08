Strike hits production at HMSI, auto part makers in Manesar industrial belt

Production at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) Manesar plant in Haryana and factories of various auto component manufacturers in Manesar-Bawal industrial belt was hit on Wednesday by the day-long strike called by 10 major trade unions against the Centre's "anti-people" policies.

The strike, however, had no impact on production of auto majors Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Cars India at their plants in various parts of the country.

"Workers in all three shifts at the Manesar plant are not working today in support of the trade union strike," HMSI Employee Union President Suresh Gaur told PTI.

He said HMSI Manesar plant workers alongwith counterparts from factories of auto component makers Shivam Autotech, Emkay Automobile Industries, Munjal Showa, Napino Auto & Electronics and Talbros, among others have joined in for a day-long protest.

"Workers at factories in the Manesar-Bawal industrial are supporting the strike and productions have been affected," Gaur claimed.

When contacted, HMSI officials declined to comment.

Workers and officials at Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars India confirmed that production was on normally at their respective plants and the strike has had no impact.

10 central trade unions have claimed around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike called to protest against the union government's labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies.

They are pressing for a 12-point charter of demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others.

The demands also include a minimum pension of Rs 6,000 for everyone, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, adequate supply of ration to people, AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, adding that the demands concern common man's issues besides worker-centric areas.