George RR Martin turned down cameo in 'GOT' final season

"Game of Thrones" creator George RR has revealed that showrunners of the hit show had offered him a cameo in the much anticipated season finale, which he was "tempted" to take up.

The said he rejected the role as he did not have time to fly to from his home in as he was focused on writing his next book, the long-awaited "The Winds of Winter".

" and invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do. But I didn't think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast," told EW.

He also dished that he was set to appear in a cameo at Danerys Targaryen's wedding with Khal Drogo right in first episode of the show.

"There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut.

"I was a guest at Dany's wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke," said.

The is also on board for "GOT" prequel series with HBO, which will reportedly be called "The Long Night". He has also written a lengthy history of the Targaryen dynasty called "Fire and Blood".

"GOT" returns for one last time on April 14.

