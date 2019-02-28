CM honours Muruganantham

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday honoured city-based Arunachalam Muruganantham on whose work the Oscar winning best documentary short 'Period. End of Sentence' is based.
Muruganantham, who started making low cost pads in his village despite being ostracised some years ago, recently said the award would help create more awareness on menstruation.
Palaniswami, who arrived at the airport here on his way to Tirupur and Erode, met Muruganantham, who was present there, and adorned him with a shawl.
He also handed over a greeting card to Muruganantham as part of honouring the city-based Padman.
The film on menstruation, set in rural India, won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards.
The film came into being as a part of The Pad Project, started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.
There has been an increased focus on period hygiene in India, which was also the subject of a Bollywood movie Padman, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role in a biopic on Muruganantham.
