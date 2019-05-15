German army halts Iraq military training amid Iran tensions

has halted its training of soldiers in Iraq, a said Wednesday, as tensions rise between neighbouring and the

"The has suspended the training," said, adding that there was "generally heightened alert, awareness" for soldiers currently operating in the region.

Flosdorff said training may well resume in the next days and that there was "no concrete threat" at the moment.

has about 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq, including 60 in Taji, to the north of Baghdad, and 100 in Erbil, in Kurdish-controlled territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)