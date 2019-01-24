German firm, EKKI group to set up factory in Coimbatore

: major EKKI group has proposed to set up a manufacturing facility here through a joint venture with German company group.

The companies announced the signing of memorandum of understanding in the presence of Tamil K Palaniswami during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet which began in Chennai Wednesday.

Under the pact which was inked in May last, would have 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.

The German firm would be investing nearly Rs 150 crore as part of its expansion plans globally and a part of the amount would be invested in the unit, a press release said.

The new factory would create employment opportunities for nearly 100 people, the release said.

EKKI group is engaged in the manufacture of systems under the EKKI and DECCAN brands, which are sold in more than 20 countries.

