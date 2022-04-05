Germany's president Steinmeier admits mistakes in policy toward Russia

-
Germany's president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's chief of staff. In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties.
Steinmeier told ZDF television Tuesday that we failed on many points, including efforts to encourage Russia toward democracy and respecting human rights.
The president conceded that there were different assessments of Russia among European countries.
He added: It is true that we should have taken the warnings of our eastern European partners more seriously, particularly regarding the time after 2014 and the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Sticking to that project was a mistake that cost Germany a lot of credit and credibility in eastern Europe, he said.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the pipeline in the week Russia invaded Ukraine.
