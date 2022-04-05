Putin introduces visa restrictions for citizens from "unfriendly countries"

Russian President has signed a decree introducing for citizens from "unfriendly countries", the Kremlin said.

It added that the decision was made in retaliation to "hostile measures" taken by the European Union (EU) against Russia's warn in Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the decree, will partially suspend its simplified visa agreements with EU member countries along with Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The Kremlin said that the decree also ordered the Foreign Ministry to impose individual entry restrictions on foreigners and stateless persons who commit hostile acts against Russia, its citizens or legal entities.

