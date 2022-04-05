Australia accelerates missile upgrade as Russia and China pose threats

-
ALSO READ
India successfully testfires nuclear capable strategic Agni Prime missile
India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea, says neighbours' militaries
N Korea's missile exploded in air in failed launch: S Korean military
North Korea test-fires 9th missile ahead of South Korean Prez poll
-
Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday the accelerated rearming of fighter jets and warships would cost 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.6 billion) and increase Australia's deterrence to potential adversaries.
There was a working assumption that an act of aggression by China toward Taiwan might take place in the 2040s. I think that timeline now has been dramatically compressed, Dutton told Seven Network television.
When we look at what's happened in the Ukraine, there is the prospect of Russian going into Poland or somewhere else in Europe. That would be a repeat of the 1930s and that's not something that we should allow to happen, Dutton added, referring to the beginning of World War II.
Under a revised timetable, FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jets would be armed with improved U.S.-manufactured air-to-surface missiles by 2024, three years earlier than planned.
The JASSM-ER missiles would enable fighters to engaged targets at a range of 900 kilometers (560 miles).
Australia's ANZAC Class frigates and Hobart Class destroyers would be equipped with Norwegian-made Kongsberg NSM missiles by 2024, five years ahead of schedule.
The missiles would more than double the warships' strike range.
The new rearmament timetable comes after the Solomon Islands announced a draft security pact with China. Under its terms, China could send military personnel to the South Pacific islands to help maintain order and for other reasons.
It could also send warships to the Solomons for stopovers and to replenish supplies, which had led to speculation about the possibility of a Chinese naval base there.
China has denied seeking a military foothold in the islands and accused others of raising tensions.
US Pacific Fleet Commander Samuel Paparo told reporters in Washington on Monday the Solomons-China pact was very concerning.
I'm undoubtedly concerned ... and it's a concern for all of our partners throughout the western Pacific and notably Australia and New Zealand, Paparo told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Anne-Marie Brady, global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington and professor in politics at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand said a hostile power in control of the Solomons would have a direct impact on sea lanes linking South Pacific states.
There is no justification for China establishing a military presence in the Solomon Islands, Brady said.
It is meant to cut off Australia and New Zealand from US military support. ... It is both an immediate and long-term threat, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU