JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Powell holds his ground as Fed rate cuts may deliver mild jolt to economy
Business Standard

Dieselgate row: German prosecutors charge ex Audi boss Stadler with fraud

Over 430,000 VW, Audi and Porsche cars fitted with "defeat devices" to fool regulators' emissions tests, the prosecutors say

AFP | PTI  |  Frankfurt Am Main (Germany) 

Rupert Stadler
Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler | File photo

German prosecutors said Wednesday they had charged former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler with fraud over the Volkswagen subsidiary's role in the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

"Professor Rupert Stadler and three other defendants... are accused of fraud, falsifying certifications and illegal advertising," the prosecutors said, linked to over 430,000 VW, Audi and Porsche cars fitted with "defeat devices" to fool regulators' emissions tests.
First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU