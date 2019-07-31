Dieselgate row: German prosecutors charge ex Audi boss Stadler with fraud

-
ALSO READ
Germany charges ex-VW CEO Winterkorn, managers with fraud in Dieselgate row
Audi India launches A6 Lifestyle Edition priced at Rs 49.99 lakh
Audi to focus on brand positioning through new launches in 2019
Dieselgate: SEC sues Volkswagen for 'reaping millions of dollars illegally'
Audi to drive its all-electric SUV e-tron into India by end of year
-
German prosecutors said Wednesday they had charged former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler with fraud over the Volkswagen subsidiary's role in the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.
"Professor Rupert Stadler and three other defendants... are accused of fraud, falsifying certifications and illegal advertising," the prosecutors said, linked to over 430,000 VW, Audi and Porsche cars fitted with "defeat devices" to fool regulators' emissions tests.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU