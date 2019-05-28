German prosecutors raid Porsche in corruption probe

Prosecutors in said they raided German sports and subsidiary on Tuesday on suspicion that an was bribed to pass information to the company's

The investigators suspect that "an from the business audit office revealed confidential information to a of AG and accepted benefits in exchange," they said in a statement.

Almost 200 police and prosecutors searched the luxury carmaker's offices, tax collectors' offices, a tax advisor's office and private homes in and around for paper and digital documents.

On top of the bribery probe, investigators suspect the company made "unjustified" and "disproportionately large" payments to a former works Six people, including some from the company leadership, "may have committed fraud against AG" they said.

Earlier this month, Porsche agreed to pay a fine of 535 million euros ($669 million) over its role in the separate "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

Its parent company admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in the lab than on the road.

