Dikshit appeals to Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his decision to quit as party chief

Tuesday appealed to to withdraw his decision to step down, saying the party has bounced back in the past from challenging circumstances to triumph.

The faces a critical crisis with Gandhi staying firm on his decision to quit after the poll debacle. The party won only 52 Lok Sabha seats and its governments in and face an uncertain future.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi, the party fought back from the setback in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections to wrest power two-and-a-half years later, and the party remained in power for several years thereafter," Dikshit said in a statement.

Congress was firmly with in this challenging time for the party, she said.

"There was no need for the Congress and the party workers to get disheartened by the setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections," she said, appealing his decision to step down as

Under Dikshti's leadership, the Congress was routed in by the BJP which won all seven Lok Sabha seats with huge margins. The Congress, however, managed to replace as runners up on five of the seven seats.

Dikshit herself lost to her BJP counterpart and sitting by a margin of over 3.66 lakh votes from North East Delhi.

Dikshit said the Congress candidates finished second in five of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, and the party also came first in five assembly segments and second in 42 others.

The three-time former Delhi minister lamented that under the regime, development works have "come to a halt" in the city.

Dikshit said the Congress workers will go to the people with a positive agenda to win back their trust and confidence, and the party will bounce back in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)