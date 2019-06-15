German stunt pilot dies in river crash at Polish air show

A German stunt died on Saturday after his plane crashed into the river while he was performing an acrobatic manoeuvre at an air show in central Poland, and firefighters said.

The man, whom said was a German citizen, was doing a spin when his small Yak-52 Soviet plane plunged into the water by the riverbank in the central city of

"The pilot's body has been removed from the wreck... The doctor on site confirmed his death," said, quoted by the Polish agency

He added that the pilot, who once worked for according to the event organisers, was around 60 years old.

The air show was suspended after the accident as police investigate the crash cause.

