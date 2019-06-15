US wants 'credible' probe into Sudan crackdown

The top diplomat to says there needs to be an "independent and credible" investigation into the Sudanese military's violent dispersal of a protest camp in last week.

said the deadly crackdown "constituted a 180 degree turn in the way events were going with murder, rape, pillaging, by members of the Security Forces."



Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa, said risks sliding into or Somalia-like chaos. Speaking in late Friday after a two-day visit to Sudan, he said both the military council and protest leaders "absolutely distrust each other."



Protest organisers say the crackdown killed over 100 people in the capital and across Sudan, but authorities have offered a lower death toll of 61, including three security forces.

