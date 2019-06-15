4 runners eye place in IAU 24-hour World Ultra Marathon C'ship

Four Indian are eyeing a place in the2019 IAU 24-Hour World Ultra Marathon Championship to be held in in October.

Rajasthan's Lallu and and Odisha's Pranaya Mohanty are attempting this herculean feat during the24 Hour Stadium Runat the track, which began at 6pm Saturday and will finish at the same time Sunday.

Sikkim's too will aim to make it to the prestigious 24-Hour World Ultra Marathon Championship in the 12-Hour category.

The ultra marathoners will aim to cover maximum distance over 24 hours to be crowned winners.

The top men clock close to 200 kilometres during this period while the women touch about 170 km.

The 24-hour tests the endurance as well as mental and physical abilities of athletes.

"I have a great chance of qualifying for the worlds," said Meena.

"I have done it in the past and I am quite confident of making it there once. The criteria for qualification is 205 kilometres and I have come with a target of 220 kilometres. I'm also attempting to run for 23 hours straight and if my body permits I will do 24 hours without any break," Meena was quoted as saying in a release issued Saturday.

Yamini too appeared very excited and said her target was to run for 22 hours at least.

"This event is tough but we prepare for it round the year. It requires planning and strategising. I am very excited to be a part of it and I am targeting the worlds," Yamini said.

