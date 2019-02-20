Germany launches push to halve food waste by 2030

launched a drive Wednesday to halve waste by 2030 as research shows every consumer on average throws away 55 kilogrammes (120 pounds) of edibles a year.

The new strategy would target households, producers, retailers and the restaurant industry to get them to cut down the 11 million tons of wasted a year.

The new push would aim to help meet UN and EU targets and reduce its climate footprint, said Agriculture and

"Every product contains valuable resources: water, energy, raw materials, but also labour, care -- and heart and soul," she told national agency DPA.

New research will look to develop "intelligent packaging" that could use a colour gradient to indicate whether is still or past its use-by date.

Companies will be urged to take voluntary measures, such as fine-tuning delivery chains and appropriate portion sizes in restaurants, the ministry said.

The opposition Greens party, who have long urged a shift away from industrial-scale toward organic agriculture, criticised the strategy as too little too late.

Their veteran lawmaker demanded not "voluntary commitments and round tables" from the but "binding obligations".

