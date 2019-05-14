Germany sees sharp rise in racist, anti-Semitic hate crime

Xenophobic and anti-Semitic rose by nearly 20 per cent in last year, according to the latest interior ministry data published Tuesday.

In its report, the ministry listed 7,701 xenophobic criminal acts, a jump of 19.7 percent compared to 2017.

Anti-Semitic offences totalled 1,799 after a similar increase.

Almost 90 percent of perpetrators had a right-wing extremist background, told a press conference.

Despite a post-war culture of repentance for the Nazi era and Holocaust, has not bucked a European tend of increasing hate speech and attacks against Jews.

expressed his concern at the launch of a European network called Combating Anti-Semitism Through Education.

All over Europe, hatred of Jews and violence against minorities are now rampant, Maas said.

Historical awareness is the best shield against intolerance, and anti-Semitism, he said, urging efforts to close "gaps in knowledge".

The challenges had increased with the arrival of migrants who grew up with anti-Semitic stereotypes, he said, stressing however that anti-Semitism is "not an imported product".

Maas urged tolerance toward all minorities, saying that "in a free and tolerant Europe, we must protect a woman with a headscarf from insults and assaults just as we must protect a man with a kippa".

Felix Klein, Germany's for Anti-Semitism said he was "extremely alarmed" by the sharp rise.

"Against the background of falling inhibitions and brutalisation of the social climate in Germany, I had expected an increase in anti-Semitic crimes in 2018," Klein told German daily

"However, I consider the fact that the increase was so high to be extremely alarming.

Klein said must now "mobilise all our forces in politics and civil society" to counter "this trend".

