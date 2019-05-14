Diplomats have visited a Canadian expert whose detention in is believed to be an attempt to pressure to release executive Wanzhou.

Canadian consular officials visited with on Monday, the country's diplomatic service said in an emailed message. No details were given in keeping with privacy rules.

Chinese have accused Korvig, a former and expert at the International Crisis Group, of acting with Canadian to steal state secrets.

Both were arrested on December 10 after was arrested in on December 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her extradited to face fraud charges.

In its statement, Global Affairs said it was concerned about the men's "arbitrary" detentions and called for their immediate release.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, is accused of lying to banks about the company's dealings with in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. Her has argued that comments by U.S. suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

has pressured other countries to limit use of Huawei's technology, warning they could be opening themselves up to surveillance and theft of information.

and the U.S. are currently embroiled in a trade dispute that has beleaguered global financial markets.

Another Canadian held in China, Robert Schellenberg, was re-sentenced to death in a drug case following Meng's detention. His case is currently under appeal.

