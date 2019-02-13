GFSU signs MoUs with police training institutes of 3 countries

The Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), the world's first university dedicated to forensic and allied sciences, Wednesday signed MoUs with police training institutes of three central Asian countries.

The MoUs were signed with of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, and Law Enforcement University of Mongolia, the GFSU said in a press release.

"The MoUs were inked during the 8th annual conference of the of Police Academies (INTERPA) being held at the Gandhinagar-based university. They are aimed at strengthening the criminal justice delivery system and maximising the use of the knowledge of and cyber security," it said.

Senior police officials from 36 member countries of INTERPA are attending the meet.

The university said the MoUs pertain to collaborations in areas of training, consultancy, research and academics in the fields of and cyber security.

"The institutes will together conduct study on new technologies that are being developed to solve international crimes. The collaborating institutes will also develop new technologies in the field of forensics," it said.

Studies will be conducted between collaborating institutes in areas of behavioural science, forensic nano-technology, computer forensics, cyber crime, cyber security, forensic pharmacy, forensic psychology, environmental forensics, among other subjects, it said.

"GFSU's MoUs with the leading institutes of the three countries will help make criminal justice delivery system stronger and maximum use of the knowledge of and cyber security," it said.

The university, which is the world's first and only university dedicated to forensics and allied sciences, has so far signed MoUs with 46 international and 44 national institutes.

"But this is the first time that MoUs have been signed with police training institutes," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)