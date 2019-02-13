INLD forms its new student wing

The has formed its new student wing ahead of the polls.

and former unveiled the banner and logo of the Students' Organisation (ISO), and addressed the youth wing of the party, according to an official release issued Wednesday.

He assured them that whenever the would be voted to power, it would ensure that all young boys and girls get employment according to their qualifications.

was appointed as the state of ISO and Arjun Chautala, son of of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, was made the national in-charge of the student wing.

" also expressed satisfaction over the hard work that the party workers had invested in strengthening the party and said that he himself has been a worker and hence knew that they were the backbone of any organisation," the release said.

In October last year, had dissolved the INLD's student wing (INSO) as well as the party's youth wing as these were allegedly found to be lacking in discipline and commitment to the ideals of the party.

However, later on, his grandson had claimed that the could not dissolve INSO as only its patron had the power to do so.

Om Prakash Chautala (84), was released on three-week furlough from in last week. He along with his elder son is undergoing a jail term after their conviction in the teachers' recruitment scam in

Meanwhile, of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala and state president of the INLD Ashok Arora said Wednesday that the party will be holding a rally in Hansi on March 1, which will be addressed by O P Chautala.

On that day, the party's poll campaign will be formally launched, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)