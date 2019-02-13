FIR lodged against Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna over 'Accidental Prime Minister' movie

has lodged an FIR against actors Anupam Kher, and 12 others on a district court's direction in connection with the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

The FIR was lodged at the station on Tuesday after the court took objection to non-compliance of its January 8 order in this regard.

Kher, and 12 others named in the FIR are associated with the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' based on the tenure of former

The court had on January 8 ordered police to lodge an FIR against the actors and 12 others on a complaint filed by Sudhir with a plea that the movie presented and a number of other public figures in bad light.

Ojha said he had moved the court of on February 4 to mention that its order was not complied with by the police.

"On this, the court issued show-cause notice to station through the Muzaffarpur of police after which police lodged an FIR yesterday (Tuesday)," Ojha told reporters Wednesday.

When contacted, of Police said after the matter came to his cognisance, he ordered the police station to comply with the court's order.

Police have lodged the FIR under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A, 293, 504, 506, 120B and 34 which relate to promoting enmity among different groups, sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy etc.

In his complaint, Ojha named Kher (who plays the character of Manmohan Singh), as well as Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role Singh's Sanjaya Baru, on whose book the movie is said to be based upon.

Others named in the complaint include actors depicting the roles of Sonia Gandhi, (then national general secretary) Rahul Gandhi, former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his deputy and

The producer, and other key persons associated with the film were also named in the complaint.

The complainant had alleged that he felt hurt upon watching the promos of the movie, which was not released at that time, wherein the public figures were portrayed in a manner that projected a poor image of the country.

The movie was released on January 11, 2019.

