Ghaziabad district gets third oxygen plant with capacity of 333 LMP

A oxygen plant with a capacity of 333 litres per minute (LMP) was inaugurated in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.
Set up at the Bhojpur Primary Health Centre, the plant is the third oxygen-generating unit in the district.
It was jointly inaugurated by District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh and Modinagar BJP MLA Manju Shivach. Chief Development Officer Asmita Lal said the unit will cater to the medical oxygen need of villages of remote areas of the district.
Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, District Magistrate Singh said the oxygen-generating unit has been established by M/S Dabur India Limited using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.
Prior to this, two oxygen plants were made functional in Ghaziabad -- one inside the premises of ESIS hospital Sahibabad and the second in district combined hospital Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad city on July 1.
In view of an anticipated third of the coronavirus, beds would be increased at Bhojpur block primary health centre. In total, seven more oxygen plants would be installed in the district till August 15, the DM said.
