Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh; no reports of any damage

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.
The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.
They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.
There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.
