Ghaziabad: New city superintendent of police takes charge

Shlok Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2014 batch, took charge as the city superintendent of police this evening.
He succeeds Akash Tomar who has been transferred to Sant Kabir Nagar district as superintendent of police.
Prior to this, Kumar was posted as additional superintendent of police in Shamli district. He has also served as assistant superintendent of police, Agra.
Meanwhile, CO City 1st Manisha Singh has also been promoted as additional SP and transferred as staff officer of additional director general of police, Agra zone, the PRO, city superintendent, BH Zaidi said.
