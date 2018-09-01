Three nabbed for 'gang-raping' minor: Police

Three persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended allegedly for raping a minor girl, the police said today.

Ghaziabad Senior of Police said the incident occurred in a village of area.

He said a minor was girl returning home after getting xeroxed some documents on August 29 evening, when the trio accosted her on a desolate road and dragged her to a nearby sugar cane field, where they raped her.

The arrested youths have been identified as Zahid and of Bihing village, the SSP said.

They have been booked under section 376 D of the IPC and section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act, he added.

