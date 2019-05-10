Gillette India profit after tax rises 23% to Rs 88 crore in March quarter

FMCG firm has reported 23 per cent rise in profit after tax for the March quarter at Rs 87.76 crore helped by increased and cost efficiency.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 71.32 crore for January-March 2018, said.

Total income during the latest quarter was up 3.58 per cent to Rs 468.84 crore as against Rs 452.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined 3.78 per cent to Rs 332.68 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 345.76 crore earlier.

The increase in PAT was due to continued focus on productivity, cost efficiency and reduced advertising spend during the quarter, the company said.

"We have delivered growth for the third consecutive quarter this year driven by category development and execution excellence," MD Madhusudan Gopalan said.

Revenue from grooming segment stood at Rs 380.54 crore and Oral Care contributed Rs 84.97 crore.

Shares of Gillette India were trading at Rs 6,881.20 apiece, down 1.81 per cent, on the BSE.