Some relief for Amrapali, Unitech home buyers but still a tough road ahead

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the government to look into the possibility of it taking over the Unitech Group and complete the pending housing projects to protect the interest of home buyers.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it would like to hear Attorney General KK Venugopal's views in the matter. The government could look at the possibility of completing these housing projects, which would be a relief for home buyers, who had invested their hard-earned savings into it.

The court’s order came a day after its another on Wednesday said that ownership of Amrapali group in its various housing projects would taken away and would be handed over to Noida and Greater Noida authorities which will complete construction and hand over possession to buyers.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 11:23 IST

