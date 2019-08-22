Gillette India net profit rises 32.3% at Rs 45.82 crore in June quarter

Ltd on Thursday reported a 32.35 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 45.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 34.62 crore in the April-June period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Gillette India's revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 13.22 per cent to Rs 463.97 crore from Rs 409.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses increased 23.15 per cent to Rs 450.59 crore from Rs 365.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 252.92 crore for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 as against Rs 229.05 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue from operations for the fiscal stood at Rs 1,861.65 crore as against Rs 1,676.85 crore in the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing informed BSE that its board in a meeting held on Thursday has declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2019.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 7,131.95 on the BSE, up 0.93 per cent from the previous close.

