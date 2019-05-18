Girl dies after hit by MLA's car in Telangana

A two-year-old girl died and three others were injured when the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by an MLA's car in the district Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning when the family was going to an Anganvadi centre at Jeeduvaagu village when the SUV belonging to Mulugu constituency MLA, Seethakka knocekd down their two-wheeler, they said.

While the girl died on the spot, her parents and sister suffered minor injuries, they added.

Seethakka rushed the injured to the hospital and consoled the victim's parents.

Investigation is on, police said.

