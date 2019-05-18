Three minors raped in Rajasthan

Three minor girls were raped in different parts of Rajasthan, including one in where the family members of the victim lynched one of the three accused, the police said on Saturday.

Aged around 15 years, the girl was allegedly gang raped by three minors on May 14 in Hasraura village under Sadar Police Station of where the girl had gone to attend a relative's marriage.

"While one of the accused managed to flee, the other two were caught by the victims' family members and thrashed the next morning... Few hours later, one of them was found dead on the roadside," SP Paris said.

"The family members of the victim and the deceased have lodged separate FIRs. The mother of the girl lodged an FIR against the three accused, the family members of the deceased registered a case of murder against the girl's brother and others," he added.

Deshmukh informed that both the accused were detained on Friday and will be sent to juvenile home.

In a separate incident, a six-year old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Churu's Bhanipura area.

"The girl had gone to fetch water when the 14-year old accused took her to an isolated place and committed the on Friday. He has been detained," SHO of Bhanipura Police Station Malkiyat Singh said.

In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped in Khurd village of Dholpur on Thursday.

"The victim was staying at her maternal grandfather's home where the accused, identified as Parvesh, 18, raped her. He was caught today (Saturday)," SHO of Mahila Thana-Dholpur Yashpal Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)