Girl injured in tiger attack

An eight-year-old girl was injured after she was attacked by a tiger in Amravati district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kekdakgeda Khidki area in Dharni taluka, next to the Melghat Tiger Reserve, on Tuesday night when the girl was playing outside her house.

"It was dark and raining. The tiger caught hold of the girl from back assuming her to be an animal. However, it dropped her after locals raised an alarm," said M S Reddy, Field Director, Melghat Tiger Reserve.

The girl was admitted to hospital in Amravati and is recovering, he said.

According to the officer, some people have encroached upon Khidki area which is a settlement of 10 houses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)