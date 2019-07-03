JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt negligence led to breach of Tiware dam: NCP

ICICI Bank, IndoStar Capital join hands for commercial vehicle financing
Business Standard

Another undertrial attacked in Yerawada jail

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

In a second such incident on consecutive days, an undertrial prisoner in Yerawada Central Prison here in Maharashtra was Wednesday allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate during a scuffle, police said.

A senior prison official said the prisoner was attacked with a stone, which has left him critically injured.

Yerawada Central Jail superintendent U T Pawar has identified the injured prisoner as Mohammad Nadaf.

"We have just heard a news that an inmate has been attacked with a stone inside the jail by another inmate and we are trying to get the information regarding the incident from the jail administration," said a Yerawada police station officer.

The injured inmate has been sent to Sassoon hospital.

On Tuesday morning, undertrial prisoner Tushar Hambir, a member of the Hindu Rashtra Sena, was attacked with a nail-like object allegedly by three inmates following a scuffle.

The officer said 23 prisoners from the jail have been shifted to Kolhapur jail in the wake of Tuesday's incident.

Authorities had arrested Shahrukh alias Rashid Shaikh, Aman Riyaz Ansari and Salim Shaikh for attacking Hambir.

Jail superintendent Pawar has ruled out any connection between the two incidents of attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU