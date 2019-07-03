Another undertrial attacked in Yerawada jail

In a second such incident on consecutive days, an undertrial prisoner in Yerawada Central Prison here in Maharashtra was Wednesday allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate during a scuffle, police said.

A senior prison official said the prisoner was attacked with a stone, which has left him critically injured.

Yerawada Central Jail superintendent U T Pawar has identified the injured prisoner as Mohammad Nadaf.

"We have just heard a that an inmate has been attacked with a stone inside the jail by another inmate and we are trying to get the information regarding the incident from the jail administration," said a Yerawada police station officer.

The injured inmate has been sent to Sassoon hospital.

On Tuesday morning, undertrial prisoner Tushar Hambir, a member of the Hindu Rashtra Sena, was attacked with a nail-like object allegedly by three inmates following a scuffle.

The officer said 23 prisoners from the jail have been shifted to Kolhapur jail in the wake of Tuesday's incident.

Authorities had arrested Shahrukh alias Rashid Shaikh, Aman Riyaz Ansari and Salim Shaikh for attacking Hambir.

Jail superintendent Pawar has ruled out any connection between the two incidents of attack.

