Girl sexually harassed in Shamli: Police

Four youths allegedly harassed a 16-year-old girl and beat up her family when they objected to them in district of Uttar Pradesh, a said Monday.

The said the accused have been absconding since the incident in Jahanpura village Sunday.

According to the complaint filed with station, the girl's mother has said that the four accused entered her home and sexually harassed her daughter.

She alleged that her daughter's clothes were also torn and the four beat them up.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)