Glenmark inks pact with Novartis for 3 respiratory products in Brazil

Drug Pharmaceuticals Monday said its subsidiary Farmacutica has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Biosciences SA for three in

The products involved in the agreement are Seebri (Glycopyrronium bromide), Onbrize (Indacaterol) and Ultibro (combination of Indacaterol and Glycopyrronium), which are indicated for relief of symptoms in adults with (COPD).

Under the terms of the agreement, will remain the holder of the registration of these medicines and will be responsible to manufacture them with all technical excellence in line with its global commitment to quality, effectiveness and safety, said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark will be responsible for promoting, commercialising and distributing of these products in Brazil, the company added.

This agreement will be effective from July 1, 2019 onwards.

said this arrangement with Biosciences SA will strengthen its respiratory franchise in

"This partnership is in line with our vision to expand our respiratory product offerings for patients and prescribers in and further consolidate our position in this segment," Saldanha said.

Shares of were trading 6.08 per cent lower at Rs 469.80 apiece on BSE.

