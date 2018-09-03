Global body to solve plant protection issues needed: ICAR

A wide range of wild species available in needs to be used to manage major diseases affecting the crop as done for fungal diseases in wheat, a top of the ICAR said here today.

"Researchers should come up with effective quarantine methods to prevent entry of foreign pathogens across the border and forming a global consortium could address these plant protection issues," Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said.

Mohapatra, also the secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education, was speaking after inaugurating the 12th pathology workshop of the of Technologists Association.

The five-day workshop has been hosted jointly by the ICAR- Breeding Institute and Society for Sugarcane Research and Development here.

Dr Mohapatra suggested GIS tagging of field gene banks and identifying traits in the germ plasm in order to utilise them in the breeding programmes.

Congratulating the institute for its major role in the 'sweet revolution' in the country with its major varieties like 86032, he said production of 32 million tonnes this year has paved the way for a change in ethanol policy, which was a significant development.

committee Dr of the said the workshop was being held for the first time in and that the is a global organisation with its headquarters in

The Society was formed in 1925 and has so far organised 29 congresses.

also holds workshops of different sections to facilitate participation and interaction of the host country scientists with global experts, he said.

of Dr K Ramasamy stressed the need for an integrated approach among breeders and pathologists to contain major diseases in sugarcane such as red rot and

Taking a cue from and Indonesia, researchers in need to shift their focus on enhancing resistance to such diseases, he said.

The theme of the workshop is 'Challenges and advances in sugarcane pathology a key to resolve emerging issues and to formulate innovative disease management strategies.'



Over 50 delegates, including 25 from abroad, representing different sugarcane- growing countries across the world, are participating in the workshop.

